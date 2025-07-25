Why Curaleaf Stock Surged 13% Higher Today

Key Points A letter sent by a clutch of attorneys general to congressional leaders made a case for banking reform for the marijuana industry.

Lack of access to basic financial services has been quite a hindrance for the business.

10 stocks we like better than Curaleaf ›

A new political push for marijuana law reform had an intoxicating effect on Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) stock as the trading week came to an end. On Friday, the multi-state operator (MSO) was quite the buzzy title on the exchange, with investors boosting its share price by 13% on the day. That compared quite favorably to the minor (0.4%) gain of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) at market close.

Banking on change

Late on Thursday, a group of 32 attorneys general from U.S. states and territories sent a letter to congressional leaders imploring them to pass a marijuana banking bill.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation (SAFER) Banking Act would allow cannabis businesses to access basic financial services; as the drug is illegal at the federal (if not necessarily the state) level, they are currently barred from these. Many are consequently forced to operate on a cash-only basis, which increases the risks of crime.

In the letter, the attorneys general wrote, "As more states continue to consider and implement legalization efforts, the lack of access to America's financial system by cannabis businesses -- which is a direct result of federal banking law -- presents a considerable safety issue for the public."

Democrats and Republicans alike

Reflecting the broad support marijuana legalization enjoys among the general American public, the 32 attorneys general -- from locales such as Maryland; Washington, D.C.; and Georgia -- are a bipartisan group.

While it remains to be seen what, if any, effect their letter has on the rather slow-moving Congressional pot reform efforts, it's good for the weed industry that there continues to be pressure for change.

Should you invest $1,000 in Curaleaf right now?

Before you buy stock in Curaleaf, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Curaleaf wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $636,774!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,064,942!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,040% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.