Why Cheesecake Factory Stock Popped Today

Key Points

New store openings and rising same-store sales are fueling Cheesecake Factory's earnings growth.

Management sees a long runway for further expansion.

10 stocks we like better than Cheesecake Factory ›

Shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) rose on Wednesday after the restaurant operator's profits exceeded investors' expectations.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Strong sales and earnings growth

Cheesecake Factory's revenue rose nearly 8% year over year to $1 billion in the second quarter, driven by new store openings and higher sales at existing locations.

Comparable sales at the company's namesake Cheesecake Factory restaurants, which include revenue from stores open for at least a year, grew a solid 5.8%, outpacing the broader casual dining industry.

"Continued momentum from our menu innovation, rewards program, and marketing efforts strengthened consumer awareness and engagement, contributing to our strong top-line performance," CEO David Overton said.

Additionally, Cheesecake Factory's labor productivity and food efficiency initiatives helped to boost its profit margins. The company's adjusted net income jumped 25% to $69.7 million, or $1.44 per share. That was well above Wall Street's estimates, which had called for per-share profits of $1.18.

Plenty of room for further expansion

Cheesecake Factory plans to open a total of 26 new restaurants this year. It currently operates 375 company-owned restaurants in the U.S. and Canada and 36 licensed locations in other international markets.

Management sees a long runway for store-count growth across its North Italia, Fox Restaurant Concepts, and Flower Child brands, as well as continued expansion of its flagship The Cheesecake Factory restaurants.

"Our success has long been driven by our commitment to delivering the exceptional hospitality, high-quality food, and memorable dining experiences our guests have come to expect," Overton said. "Together with our experienced operators, differentiated concepts, and strong financial foundation, these efforts position us well to continue executing our strategy, delivering profitable growth, and creating shareholder value."

Should you buy stock in Cheesecake Factory right now?

Before you buy stock in Cheesecake Factory, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cheesecake Factory wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $390,394!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,209,184!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 899% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.