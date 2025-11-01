Why Cavco Industries Stock Zoomed 5% Higher Today

Key Points

Persistently strong demand for housing helped drive the builder's growth in its fiscal second quarter of 2026.

Other areas of its operations also did well, including financial services.

10 stocks we like better than Cavco Industries ›

Stock market players were willing to build positions in home designer and builder Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) as the trading week came to a close. This was inspired by the company's latest quarterly earnings report, which prominently featured convincing beats on both the top and bottom lines.

With that bracing tailwind at its back, Cavco's stock raced more than 5% higher in value on Friday. That was a significantly better showing than the 0.3% increase of the bellwether S&P 500 index.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Broad-based growth

Cavco earned just under $557 million in revenue in its second quarter of fiscal 2026. This was almost 10% higher than its take in the same period of fiscal 2025. Net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) saw a more robust rise, advancing by just under 20% year over year to $52.4 million, or $6.55 per share.

Both line items easily topped the average pundit projections. Analysts tracking Cavco stock believed the company would post less than $543 million in revenue, and only $6.09 for per-share GAAP net income.

In the press release detailing the results, Cavco quoted CEO Bill Boor as saying that "We saw continued strong performance from all phases of our business-production, retail and our financial services segment. Our teams executed with excellence in a fluid market with continuing macroeconomic risks."

Safe as houses?

Indeed, Cavco did post growth in every corner of its business. This is anchored by family built housing; a market still hungry for homes pushed up the company's take from such dwellings by 10% to $535 million, comprising far and away the bulk of its revenue.

Should you invest $1,000 in Cavco Industries right now?

Before you buy stock in Cavco Industries, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cavco Industries wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $587,288!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,243,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.