Why Broadcom Stock Is Tumbling Today

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), a semiconductor designer, are falling Monday as investors grow increasingly concerned about President Donald Trump's tariffs and economic decisions.

On Monday, Trump again called on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to lower interest rates. The Fed operates independently from the White House and the rest of the federal government, but Trump has ratcheted up his expressions of displeasure with Powell, and presidential aides are reportedly looking for ways that the administration might be able to fire Powell legally before his term as chairman is up in 2026. However, as Washington-focused news website The Hill pointed out on Friday: "A 90-year-old Supreme Court precedent likely protects Powell from being fired by the president for anything other than misconduct or severe neglect of office."

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Investors are concerned that if the Fed were to lose its independence, it would lead to turmoil in the markets and the economy. They're also concerned about reports that the administration is still considering additional tariffs on semiconductors.

As a result, Broadcom's stock was trading down by 4.4% as of 12:55 p.m. ET.

Some investors are losing their appetite for the chip stock

Broadcom's share price is down by nearly 30% since the beginning of this year, and much of that drop came after Trump announced his tariffs. While Broadcom is based in the U.S., many of its chips are made in Taiwan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Trump's current tariffs don't apply to semiconductor companies, but his team is looking into how he might impose chip tariffs, and Trump said earlier this month that such tariffs were "coming soon." As investors brace for the implications, many are losing their taste for Broadcom's stock.

That sentiment was made worse Monday as Trump pressured the Fed chair on social media to cut interest rates. The Fed has in recent months held its benchmark federal funds rates steady as it evaluates current inflation levels and waits to see how the trade war will impact the economy. Investors remain concerned that Trump will attempt to remove Powell.

However, an attempt to fire Powell could shake the market and the economy. As Evercore ISI Vice President Krishna Guha told CNBC during an interview on Monday, "If you actually did try to remove the Federal Reserve chairman, I think you would see a severe reaction in markets with yields higher, dollars lower, and equities selling off."

A wait-and-see approach isn't a bad idea

With so much up in the air with potential semiconductor tariffs and the economy right now, it's probably best for investors to take a wait-and-see approach. Broadcom's processors are helping to power the artificial intelligence boom, but short-term pain for the company could be ahead as its customers respond to the current uncertainties.

Over the long term, Broadcom could still be a good investment, but investors who are eager to buy the stock may want to factor in the possibility that a recession or economic slowdown could result in large tech companies cutting their near-term spending on semiconductors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Broadcom right now?

Before you buy stock in Broadcom, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Broadcom wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,747!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $622,041!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 792% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 153% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2025

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.