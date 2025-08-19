Why Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest close session, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) was down 3.55% at $294.91. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.46%.

Shares of the chipmaker have appreciated by 6.09% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.91%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.49%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Broadcom Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on September 4, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.66, marking a 33.87% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.82 billion, up 21.04% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.63 per share and a revenue of $62.7 billion, representing changes of +36.14% and +21.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. At present, Broadcom Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Broadcom Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.1 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 29.01.

We can additionally observe that AVGO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AVGO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 203, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.