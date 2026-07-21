Why Bloom Energy Stock Jumped Over 10% Today

Key Points

Bloom Energy stock has slumped by more than 30% in one month.

One analyst sees strong upside potential in the stock, backed by the massive AI contracts.

Watch out for the next crucial date, July 28.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock snapped out of its recent slump this morning, jumping 14% as of 12:05 p.m. ET Tuesday.

While shares of the fuel cell maker had taken a breather in recent weeks following its massive 248% run in the first half of 2026, at least one analyst believes now's the time to buy, predicting shares could surge another 75% from current levels.

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Why analysts expect Bloom Energy stock to soar

In a fresh note to investors, JP Morgan analyst Mark Strouse raised Bloom Energy stock's price target to $346 per share from $267 a share. That's an almost 75% upside from the stock's Monday closing price.

Strouse projects Bloom Energy could deliver 4.1 gigawatts (GW) of fuel capacity in fiscal year 2030, driven by aggressive demand from tech companies desperate for immediate, off-grid power to start their data centers.

Bloom Energy's recent contracts are central to JP Morgan's massive projection, especially its deepening ties with Brookfield Asset Management.

What began as a $5 billion deal between the fuel-cell expert and asset management giant to power AI data centers has now expanded fivefold into a $25 billion mega-partnership, reflecting a colossal appetite from hyperscalers who need clean, reliable electricity online long before traditional utility grids can deliver it.

Should you buy Bloom Energy stock before July 28?

Given the severe AI power crunch and Bloom Energy's proven track record, two outcomes seem almost inevitable in the near term: a steady drumbeat of new contract announcements and another set of bumper numbers when it reports its second-quarter earnings on July 28 after market close.

Last quarter, management raised its full-year revenue growth guidance from around 60% to around 80% at the midpoint. That's phenomenal growth for a company operating at this scale.

So is the stock a buy now? While jumping right before earnings is a speculative move, Bloom Energy isn't a speculative stock. It has positioned itself for the AI power boom, setting itself up way ahead of the competition to exploit the market.

Multi-billion-dollar contracts, a soaring backlog, and expanding high-margin product sales makes Bloom Energy stock a rock-solid buy on dips for the long term, not just one earnings report.

Should you buy stock in Bloom Energy right now?

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, Brookfield Asset Management, and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.