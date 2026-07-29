Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) occupies a strategic position in the AI ecosystem because of its singular ability to relieve AI's existential bottleneck: power.

Among the numerous bottlenecks plaguing the AI industry, power is the single factor that can undermine the entire ecosystem. Build all the datacenters you want; if there is no power to run them, they are just expensive warehouses filled with unusable gear.

What Bloom Energy does is solve the problem: its catalytic fuel cells are easy to deploy, available at scale, and in production, enabling hyperscalers and neoclouds across the system to bypass traditional power grids (which are insufficient to run AI) and front-run nuclear (which is still years away) as they aggressively expand AI infrastructure globally.

And there is proof in the Q2 results and accompanying commentary, which highlight Bloom Energy’s importance to AI at scale.

"They [hyperscalers and neoclouds] want to understand, as they share confidentially with us what their capacity expansion plans are, and ask us if we can meet that … that's when we get validated,” CEO KR Sridhar said in response to a question on the earnings call.

Bloom Energy’s Strength Isn’t Just About Oracle

Bloom Energy’s stock price strength is underpinned by Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), which was the first to lean heavily into Bloom's on-site fuel cell power systems, but it is driven by broad-based demand.

Bloom's Q2 revenue grew more than 165%, accelerating sequentially and year over year, outpacing the consensus figure by 3,000 basis points, driven by demand for products and services. The company doesn't provide specific client details, but it reported product sales of $935 million, up more than 200% and accounting for approximately 88% of revenue, with margin strength across products and services.

Margin news was a catalyst, as the company was already profitable and improved its profitability in Q2 due to its unexpected scale. The critical takeaways are that gross margin came in at a solid 34.3%, operating income at approximately 24%, and free cash flow of $175 million reverses losses in the prior year.

Guidance is another catalyzing factor, validating the Q2 strength and revenue-generating opportunity. The company aggressively raised its full-year revenue and earnings targets, prompting an immediate response from analysts, and may be cautious in its forecast.

Another pertinent detail from the conference call is that guidance isn’t linked to any one contract, deal, or deployment, but rather to executing on what’s becoming a robust backlog. Execution doesn’t appear to be an issue, as management is indicating ample capacity and resources, including critical precious metals independent of China.

Bloom Energy Growth Outlook Derisked by Brookfield

Bloom Energy’s growth outlook is derisked by Brookfield (NYSE: BN), which is backing the company with a $25 billion backstop. The funds, initially set at $5 billion, are intended to assist in the rapid deployment of energy assets, an industry in which Brookfield has ample experience. It is the largest and longest-running real asset manager, owning and operating a global network of utility and infrastructure assets. The benefits to Bloom Energy are multifaceted, extending well beyond funding to include business validation and market exposure. Brookfield intends to use Bloom Energy fuel cells for its own data center assets.

Analysts' and institutional activity are other factors highlighting Bloom Energy’s importance and the opportunity presented. While the consensus rating remains a Hold, the 25 analysts covering the stock and a 45% Buy-side bias suggest stronger market sentiment. Additionally, the initial analyst responses indicate upgrades and price target increases are coming down the pipe.

The consensus ahead of the release was for 50% upside, with high-end targets adding double-digit upside. Institutions, meanwhile, own more than 75% of the stock, revealing high conviction, and have been accumulating in 2026.

Post-release price action is favorable. The stock jumped by more than 5% in premarket trading the day after the release, confirming the late-July lows as a bottom. The likely outcome is that Bloom Energy shares continue to rebound, but there is some risk for investors. Resistance targets in the $200 to $220 region may cap gains in the near term.

In this scenario, Bloom Energy’s stock price could become range-bound, but that is not expected, given the Q2 strength and guidance update. The more likely scenario is that subsequent reports strengthen the outlook, leading analysts into a more bullish posture and pushing the stock price back to existing highs, representing approximately 100% upside from the late-July low.

Bloom Energy’s biggest risk is regulatory. Regulatory hurdles may delay data center projects and, by extension, the demand for Bloom Energy products. The caveat is that hyperscale demand is real, and these projects are unlikely to be scrapped, only relocated, which is a compelling factor for Bloom’s product; Bloom Energy fuel cells are incredibly versatile and can be colocated with virtually any project.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.