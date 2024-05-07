Why Axon Enterprise Stock Dipped Today

Shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) were falling today after the company beat estimates in its first-quarter earnings report. Investors seemed to think the results weren't enough to justify the company's high valuation.

As a result, the stock was down 4.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET.

Axon's good but not-good-enough quarter

Axon, which makes the TASER electrical stun gun, as well as body and dashboard cameras for law enforcement, said that revenue in the quarter jumped 34% to $460.7 million, which was well ahead of estimates for $441.6 million. Growth was broad-based as TASER revenue jumped 33% to $178.7 million and software and sensors revenue rose 35% to $282 million.

Axon also showed off strong margin expansion, as adjusted gross margin improved from 59.9% to 63.2% and adjusted earnings per share rose from $0.88 to $1.15, beating estimates of $0.94. Axon's strategy of selling hardware that connects to cloud software and services continued to pay off, driving strong growth on the top and bottom lines.

The company also talked up a new generative artificial intelligence (AI) software tool Draft One that will help police departments quickly write up reports, saving officers valuable time. Finally, it said it would acquire Dedrone, a drone and airspace security company, for an undisclosed sum.

Why Axon stock still fell

Axon also raised its guidance for the full year, calling for revenue growth of $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion, up from a range of $1.88 billion to $1.94 billion. This represented 26% growth at the midpoint.

Overall, the quarter seemed virtually flawless, but Axon stock has gotten expensive after surging more than 40% over the last year and investors seem to think a pullback was deserved. With a price-to-sales ratio of 12, the stock is still expensive, but the company's execution has been superb.

Should you invest $1,000 in Axon Enterprise right now?

Before you buy stock in Axon Enterprise, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Axon Enterprise wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $564,547!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.