Why Aptiv PLC (APTV) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Aptiv PLC (APTV) closed at $60.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.63% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.43%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 4.53% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 2.53%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, down 33.49% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.3 billion, showing a 36.68% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.32 per share and a revenue of $15.05 billion, demonstrating changes of -19.18% and -26.19%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.55% lower. Aptiv PLC is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Aptiv PLC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.71. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.4.

We can also see that APTV currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APTV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.