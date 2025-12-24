Why Apple's Tim Cook Drove Nike Stock Higher Today

Key Points

Apple's Tim Cook nearly doubled his stake in Nike.

That vote of confidence has investors thinking Nike stock has bottomed.

10 stocks we like better than Nike ›

Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares surged on this holiday-shortened trading day. It might not be for a reason you would think, though. The global footwear and apparel maker has had a rough year. Even amid great overall market returns, Nike shares have plunged 20% this year.

Most recently, the shares dropped sharply after the company reported fiscal 2026 second-quarter results. But shares are popping today after lead independent director, and Apple CEO Tim Cook, just nearly doubled his stake in Nike with a purchase of 50,000 shares.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

After rising as much as 5.6% this morning, Nike shares closed today higher by 4.7%.

Is Tim Cook calling a bottom?

Nike recently reported a mixed quarter, but investors were spooked by a significant 17% drop in its China sales. That sent Nike shares sharply lower after the report, closing near a 52-week low. A Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing yesterday showed Nike's lead independent director -- and Apple CEO -- Tim Cook scooped up shares on the dip.

Cook purchased 50,000 shares, bringing his total direct holdings to 105,480 shares, valued at approximately $6.3 million.

That vote of confidence has also prompted investors to jump into Nike stock today. There are also fundamental reasons to like Nike stock. While China sales slumped last quarter, sales in North America jumped 9%, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), revenue increased 3%.

It's not surprising to see some investors following Tim Cook's lead, thinking Nike is in the early stages of a turnaround that could make the stock a market-beater in the coming months.

Should you buy stock in Nike right now?

Before you buy stock in Nike, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nike wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $504,239!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,159,896!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 985% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 24, 2025.

Howard Smith has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.