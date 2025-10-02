BioTech
Why Anavex Is Rising In Pre-market?

October 02, 2025 — 07:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) announced positive topline results from its placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical study evaluating ANAVEX3-71 for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults on stable antipsychotic medication. The study achieved its primary endpoint demonstrating that ANAVEX3-71 was safe and well-tolerated. The safety profile was consistent with previous studies of ANAVEX3-71 in healthy volunteers.

The company noted that, in addition to meeting the primary safety endpoint, secondary and exploratory analyses revealed encouraging trends in several outcome measures. The study showed positive trends in objective electroencephalography and event-related potential biomarkers of schizophrenia.

Shares of Anavex are up 7% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

