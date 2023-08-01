News & Insights

Markets
AMSC

Why American Superconductor Stock Soared Today

August 01, 2023 — 12:31 pm EDT

Written by Rich Smith for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of electric grid enhancer American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) stock went off to the races Tuesday morning, galloping ahead 47.8% through 9:50 a.m. ET as investors snapped up shares ahead of the company's fiscal Q1 2023 earnings report.

American Superconductor announced yesterday that it will release Q1 results after close of trading on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

So what

American Superconductor didn't so much as hint at what its results might look like next week, however. So why is the stock up so much on a simple announcement that there will be news...of some sort...good or perhaps bad...a week from now?

Two answers suggest themselves.

First, in making its announcement, American Superconductor described itself not just as an electric grid contractor but also as an employee of the Pentagon, working to "protect and expand the capability of our Navy's fleet." I don't know about you, but not having looked at the company in a while, I found that surprising. But there it is in black and white in a press release from April 25: "AMSC Awarded Contract for U.S. Navy Deployable Mine Countermeasure System."

And further review reveals an announcement from December last year, in which American Superconductor says it's building "a high temperature superconductor (HTS)-based ship protection system to be deployed on the San Antonio-class of amphibious transport dock ship, LPD-32."

Well, what do you know? American Superconductor is a defense stock now!

Now what

And of course there's also the other thing. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal ran a story on Elon Musk's recent appearance at an electric utility conference, in which the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO predicted that rising demand for electricity to power both his own electric cars and everyone else's artificial intelligence programs was likely to cause electricity usage in the U.S. to triple by 2045.

Musk went on to predict electricity shortages in the U.S. as early as 2025 as this problem gets more acute. And while Musk didn't name American Superconductor specifically as the company that would help to fix this problem, I think investors today may be drawing the logical conclusion.

"I can't emphasize enough: We need more electricity," said Musk. And "However much electricity you think you need, more than that is needed." No wonder American Superconductor investors are optimistic.

10 stocks we like better than American Superconductor
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and American Superconductor wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2023

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMSC
TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.