Why AMD Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped 16.5% on Friday after rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) said it would delay the launch of its newest processor chips.

So what

AMD recently debuted its new Ryzen 4000 Series processors that are built via an advanced 7-nanometer manufacturing process. They have strong graphics capabilities and promise powerful gains in performance and energy efficiency. They're expected to help AMD compete effectively with Intel in the high-end gaming market, as well as the massive mainstream consumer PC market.

Advanced Micro Devices' stock rose sharply on Friday as Intel's shares fell. Image source: Getty Images.

AMD's market share gains may now be even easier to come by. Intel said in its second-quarter earnings report that it will delay the launch of its 7-nanometer chips for at least six months. The delay will give AMD a valuable head start -- one that Intel may find difficult to recover from.

Now what

The once-mighty Intel is now struggling. The chip giant recently lost a major contract with Apple, which will soon begin to create its own chips for its popular Mac computers. Intel's latest delay with its new 7-nanometer chips is just another black eye for the previously formidable company.

AMD, meanwhile, is taking advantage of its rival's missteps. Market share increases have propelled its stock to gains of more than 50% so far in 2020. And with more customer wins likely ahead, AMD's share price could continue to trend higher.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.