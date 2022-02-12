Why AMD and Nvidia Were Down on Friday

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is expected to report a strong quarter during its earnings call on Feb. 16, after Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) crushed its recent earnings. Today's video focuses on the short-term volatility that could be impacting the semiconductor industry, even though earnings continue to beat expectations. Here are some highlights from the video.

Investors who want to keep a close eye on the semiconductor industry should watch Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) . Taiwan Semiconductor issues a monthly revenue report, and it recently released its January 2022 numbers. Revenue is up 10.8% monthly and up 35.8% yearly. Nvidia, AMD, and other semiconductor companies could be down due to the uncertainties affecting the market, primarily driven by recent headlines focusing on the tension transpiring with Russia and Ukraine. The semiconductor industry continues to be heavily impacted by the unbalance in supply and demand. Most semiconductor companies are working at full capacity and have no room for error. Investors might be worried that the tensions between Ukraine and Russia can heavily impact the semiconductor supply chain.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday market prices of Feb. 11, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 11, 2022.



