Why Amazon Stock Fell Today

What happened

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) declined on Wednesday after rival retailer Target (NYSE: TGT) reported a steep decline in profits. By the close of trading, Amazon's stock price was down 1.8% after falling as much as 3.4% earlier in the day.

So what

Target was forced to issue heavy discounts to clear out excess inventory. That weighed heavily on the discount retail chain's profitability. Its gross and operating margins fell to 24.7% and 3.9%, respectively, in the third quarter, from 28% and 7.8% in the prior-year period. Target's earnings per share, in turn, plunged 49% year over year to $1.54.

The retailer's guidance was even more alarming to investors. Target now projects "a low-low-single digit decline" in same-store sales. Management also expects the company's operating margin to decline further, to 3%.

"In the latter weeks of the quarter, sales and profit trends softened meaningfully, with guests' shopping behavior increasingly impacted by inflation, rising interest rates, and economic uncertainty," CEO Brian Cornell said in a press release.

Worse still, chief financial officer Michael Fiddelke said during a conference call with analysts that the downturn could persist into 2023.

"As we look beyond the holiday season, we're planning for a continued challenging environment as we move into next year," Fiddelke said.

Now what

Target's troubles are also worrisome for Amazon's shareholders. A further decline in consumer discretionary spending could dent the e-commerce titan's sales and profits, which are already under pressure from inflation concerns and recession fears.

Amazon's actions suggest it is bracing for such a scenario. The company is slashing costs in its massive fulfillment network and scaling back on unprofitable projects as it works to bolster its sagging profitability.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Joe Tenebruso has the following options: long January 2024 $100 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.