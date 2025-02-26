Why AI Stocks Meta Platforms, CrowdStrike, and Broadcom Are Rebounding Today

After struggling over the past week, large artificial intelligence stocks are in the green today, ahead of Nvidia's earnings report, which is due out after the market closes. Given the importance of Nvidia to the entire AI trade, the company's earnings results, guidance, and comments on broader AI trends have the potential to influence the entire sector and perhaps the broader market as well.

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) traded 3.5% higher as of 12:52 p.m. ET today. Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) both traded 5% higher at that time.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

All eyes on Nvidia

Without question, investors are turning their attention to AI chip king Nvidia and the company's release of its fiscal year fourth-quarter and full-year earnings results after the market closes. Wall Street analysts on average project earnings per share of $0.85 and quarterly revenue to have grown 72% year over year to $38.1 billion.

However, the market will also be paying close attention to CEO Jensen Huang's comments on a variety of topics critical to the broader AI ecosystem, including the emergence of DeepSeek and its broader implications on AI capital spending and how easy and inexpensive it eventually could be to replicate large language models. Furthermore, analysts will also likely question management about the Trump administration's potential policies regarding export controls on chips and how they may impact the company if they go into effect.

In company-specific news, Meta might be in talks to build a new data center campus to house its artificial intelligence projects. The cost of the campus could surpass $200 billion, according to The Information, which first reported the news, citing anonymous sources. It seems that almost every other day, Meta is discussing some new massive AI infrastructure project, although a spokesperson from the company reportedly denied these rumors, calling them "pure speculation."

Bank of America analyst Tal Liani reiterated his buy rating on CrowdStrike today and increased his price target to $420. Liani wrote that he expects the company to meet or beat consensus estimates when CrowdStrike reports its earnings on March 4. Liani believes the company's core business will continue to show growth, while there could be increased revenue from cross-selling and up-selling.

While there wasn't a ton of news about Broadcom today, the company did announce yesterday the release of new technology that enables further interoperability between AI data centers.

A potential inflection point, although risks remain

Nvidia's latest results clearly could be an inflection point for the AI sector. After dealing with some adversity in 2025, good results and guidance from Nvidia and positive comments from Huang could get AI stocks back on track. Meanwhile, bad results and comments that concern investors could mean further declines ahead.

That said, these are short-term concerns. Longer term, AI stocks are still vulnerable to the higher-for-longer rate environment and potentially concerns over a weakening consumer and potential recession, although a recession could also bring further rate cuts.

Trading at 90 times forward earnings, I don't see any need for investors to jump into CrowdStrike, despite the company running a solid business. Broadcom and Meta look a little more appealing these days, trading at nearly 34 and 27 times forward earnings estimates, respectively. Broadcom's custom chip business and Meta's ability to monetize AI have been highlighted by many analysts. I don't own any of these large AI stocks right now, but I think these are solid and more affordable options over peers.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $328,354 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $46,837 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $527,017!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2025

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America, CrowdStrike, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.