Why the AI Memory Shortage Is Just Getting Started (and Who Wins From It)

Key Points

Exploding demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) is tightening supply across the broader memory market, pushing prices higher and benefiting manufacturers.

Memory makers have rare pricing power. Leaders like SK Hynix, Micron Technology, and Samsung are locking in strong margins as demand continues to outpace available capacity.

Memory has always been a cyclical industry. Investors should expect volatility.

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Most AI conversations these days revolve around processors like Nvidia's. But a crisis is unfolding underneath the boom, and it may prove just as important for investors. The world is running short on memory chips, the components that store the data AI systems devour, and the shortage is not winding down. If anything, it is just getting started. Here is why, and who stands to win.

The heart of the problem is a special kind of memory called high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, which sits beside AI chips and feeds them data. Each new generation of AI hardware demands far more of it, and here is the crucial twist: Making HBM is enormously capacity-hungry. A gigabyte of HBM consumes roughly 3 times as much factory space as an equivalent amount of ordinary memory. So, as the three big manufacturers direct their production toward high-margin HBM, they are starving the supply of everything else.

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That is why analysts now expect memory prices to keep climbing into 2028, with one memory giant warning the crunch could stretch past 2030. New factories take years to build, and the capacity coming online will barely keep pace with demand. Simply put, the supply-demand gap is widening, not closing.

The shortage is spreading

What began as an HBM problem has bled into the entire memory market. Prices for conventional memory jumped 55% to 60% in a single quarter recently, and some DRAM prices have more than doubled from a year ago. Memory revenue is on track to reach roughly $200 billion this year, about a quarter of all semiconductor sales.

You can even see the ripple in everyday gadgets. Memory now accounts for a growing share of a smartphone's cost, and rising prices are expected to shrink both phone and PC shipments this year. When a shortage starts reshaping the devices in your pocket, it has clearly outgrown its niche.

Who wins from it

The obvious beneficiaries are the companies that make the scarce product and now enjoy real pricing power. SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) leads in HBM and supplies the biggest AI customers. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is the U.S. champion, having sold out its advanced memory well into the future. Samsung Electronics rounds out the dominant trio. On the storage side, flash-memory makers like Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) ride the same wave. For investors who would rather own the whole group in one holding, the Roundhill Memory ETF (NYSEMKT: DRAM) bundles these names together.

The appeal is simple. In a shortage, sellers set the terms, and these companies lock in multiyear contracts at rich prices that flow straight to profit. I would not mistake a shortage for a permanent state of affairs, though. Memory is the most cyclical corner of the chip world, and every shortage in the past has eventually ended when new capacity floods in and prices collapse. These stocks have already surged and are volatile, and the same discipline creating today's scarcity could reverse into oversupply down the road. The idea that "this time is different" has bankrupted plenty of memory investors before.

The takeaway for investors

The AI memory shortage is a powerful, multiyear tailwind that still looks early in its life, and the memory makers are the clearest way to play it. I think owning the leaders makes sense for investors who believe AI's appetite for data will continue to outrun supply. I also think owning the basket, like through the Roundhill Memory ETF, is another great, safe option for exposure. Just hold the position with your eyes open, sizing it for the boom-and-bust nature of the business, because the surest way to lose money in memory is to assume the good times never end.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.