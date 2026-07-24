Why AI Infrastructure is Reshaping Coherent's Growth Story

Coherent’s COHR transformation is increasingly being driven by the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, positioning the company as a key supplier to one of the fastest-growing segments of the technology industry. As hyperscale cloud providers and enterprises continue investing heavily in AI computing, demand for high-speed optical connectivity has accelerated, strengthening Coherent’s role within next-generation data center networks.

The company's Datacenter & Communications segment has emerged as its primary growth engine, contributing 75% of third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues while delivering impressive 41% year-over-year growth. This reflects the growing importance of optical transceivers, networking components, and photonic technologies that enable AI clusters to transfer massive volumes of data with low latency and high efficiency.

More importantly, this shift is changing the nature of Coherent’s business. Hardware manufacturers have traditionally faced cyclical demand, fluctuating orders and short product lifecycles that often resulted in uneven financial performance. Coherent is increasingly benefiting from a different dynamic. Its products are becoming integral to long-term AI infrastructure projects, where investments are supported by multi-year cloud expansion plans rather than short-term replacement cycles.

This transition provides greater visibility into future demand and improves the quality of the company’s revenue base. As AI deployments continue scaling, customers are making longer-term commitments to critical networking infrastructure, reducing the uncertainty typically associated with hardware businesses.

With AI infrastructure spending expected to remain a strategic priority for cloud providers and enterprise customers, Coherent appears well positioned to benefit from sustained demand. Its growing exposure to this structural trend could support more durable revenue growth while strengthening its long-term investment appeal.

Coherent Continues to Outperform Key Peers

Compared with optical networking peers Lumentum LITE and Fabrinet FN, Coherent continues to benefit from stronger exposure to AI infrastructure investments and increasing demand for high-speed optical connectivity. While LITE and FN are well-positioned to capitalize on data center upgrades, Coherent has strengthened its competitive standing through manufacturing expansion, long-term customer commitments, and improved backlog visibility.

The company is also demonstrating an ability to translate robust demand into profitable growth while maintaining confidence in future expansion. As AI infrastructure spending continues to accelerate, Lumentum, Fabrinet and Coherent are all expected to benefit. However, Coherent currently combines superior growth visibility, expanding production capacity and a more attractive post-correction valuation, making it stand out among its optical networking peers.

COHR’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

The stock has surged a massive 70% year to date against the industry’s 7% decline.

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From a valuation standpoint, COHR trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93X, well above the industry’s 21.2X. It carries a Value Score of C.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal 2026 earnings has declined over the past 60 days.

COHR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.