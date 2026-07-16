Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) gave the market what it wanted in its Q2 earnings report, affirming that the Exact Sciences acquisition was a good one. The critical takeaways are that comp growth is solid, the Exact Sciences business has traction, and the near-term margin impairment the acquisition brought is less than expected.

Looking forward, profitability metrics have improved, leading to improved guidance, strengthened market sentiment, and a robust rebound in the share price.

The share price rebound is an operative factor in the second half of 2026. Abbott’s market was overly depressed, given its historical value and capacity for capital returns, signaling a buying opportunity for investors.

The post-release surge not only confirms support at the existing lows but is also backed by MACD and stochastic signals, suggesting a full reversal is in play. The market completely misjudged the Exact Sciences deal, focusing too intently on near-term margin pressure and execution risk, rather than the long-term commercial impact on revenue, margins, and earnings.

Abbott Laboratories Q2 Report a Balm for Frayed Investor Nerves

Abbott Laboratories' Q2 report is solid, with reported growth of 13% and organic growth of 4.8%. Strength was underpinned by Exact Sciences and the 42.3% increase in Diagnostic services it brought, aided by an 8.4% increase in Established Pharmaceuticals and a 7.9% increase in Medical Devices. Nutrition, among the smaller segments, declined by 3.1%. Regionally, strengths were seen domestically and abroad.

Margin news was the catalyzing factor. The company’s margins contracted but less than expected, leaving gross margin, operating and net income above analysts' forecasts. The critical takeaway is that $1.31 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) outperformed by 235 basis points and is sufficient to sustain financial health while reinvesting and returning capital to shareholders.

Guidance is another catalyzing factor for back-half trading. The company maintained its forecast for organic revenue growth but improved the outlook for earnings, lifting the midpoint and narrowing the range for full-year results. With momentum building and results forecasted to accelerate in the back half, the guidance is likely to be cautious, setting the stage for additional catalysts by year’s end.

Abbott’s Capital Return Outlook Improves

Abbott’s capital return was never in any real danger, but the threat of margin compression and cash flow impairment was sufficient to weigh on sentiment. The takeaway from the Q2 release, however, is that concerns are misplaced. Capital returns will continue to flow, including the dividend and share buybacks, and buybacks may accelerate.

As it stands, Abbott is a Dividend King with nearly 55 consecutive increases to its credit, a manageable 70% payout ratio, and buybacks to offset the impact of annual increases and build shareholder leverage. The dividend yield is more than attractive, as of mid-July, at a historical high of approximately 2.8%, and Q2 buybacks reduced the count by 0.45%.

Analysts and Institutional Trends Reveal Optimistic Support for ABT Shares

Analysts' trends reflect the dividend safety and deep value opportunity presented this year. While price targets have moderated, the market overreacted and moved below the low end of the target range. Price targets suggest a floor near $90, with potential for substantial upside at the consensus. Valuation metrics suggest the upside will run into the triple digits over time.

The likely outcome is that analysts' price targets begin to firm, increasing conviction in the consensus and potential for a full stock price recovery. Until then, institutional activity suggests this group limits risk in 2026, owning more than 75% of the shares and buying on balance. Buying is broad-based, including funds, mutual funds, public retirement accounts, and private wealth managers.

Abbott’s risks center on legacy issues related to its baby formula business, competition in the MedTech sector, and the integration of Exact Sciences. Integration risks now appear limited, given the Q2 release and guidance update, leaving competition and legacy issues as the primary hurdles. Competition is being mitigated through pipeline investment, with numerous positive developments reported this quarter. Legacy issues relate to baby formula manufacturing processes, regulatory scrutiny, and the unresolved legal issues they bring.

This year’s catalysts include the successful integration of Exact Sciences, the revenue and margin boost from Cologuard, and the expansion of Medtech wearables. Libre Duo, the world’s first dual glucose/keytone monitoring system, received the EU’s CE Mark, enabling its sales throughout the region, while pipeline news includes advances in two critical cardiovascular devices. What the market gets wrong is that ABT isn’t just a legacy healthcare company and bond proxy but an innovative med-tech company expanding margins while investing in growth.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.