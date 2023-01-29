Why 2023 Is Tesla's Year To Prove Itself

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported earnings that impressed investors this week, and shares jumped higher. But there was a lot to dig into in this report, including falling margins and questions about long-term demand. Travis Hoium and Jason Hall have a nuanced discussion about what Tesla has to prove in 2023.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 26, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27, 2023.

