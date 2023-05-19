Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Whitecap Resources said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.58 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.79%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitecap Resources. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPGYF is 0.44%, a decrease of 2.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.40% to 69,167K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.21% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Whitecap Resources is 10.80. The forecasts range from a low of 9.05 to a high of $12.93. The average price target represents an increase of 45.21% from its latest reported closing price of 7.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Whitecap Resources is 4,688MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RSNRX - Victory Global Natural Resources Fund holds 7,464K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,742K shares, representing an increase of 23.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGYF by 52.23% over the last quarter.

Canoe Financial holds 6,786K shares.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 6,671K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,085K shares, representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGYF by 20.65% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,650K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,501K shares, representing a decrease of 12.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGYF by 19.22% over the last quarter.

ANONX - Small Cap Growth Fund I Class holds 4,136K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,471K shares, representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGYF by 8.37% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.