Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Whitecap Resources said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.58 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 30, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitecap Resources. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPGYF is 0.46%, an increase of 5.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.06% to 62,574K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Whitecap Resources is $10.86. The forecasts range from a low of $8.64 to a high of $13.28. The average price target represents an increase of 39.33% from its latest reported closing price of $7.79.

The projected annual revenue for Whitecap Resources is $4,587MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 323K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares, representing an increase of 32.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGYF by 13.43% over the last quarter.

GSEQX - Goldman Sachs Multi-Manager Global Equity Fund Class R6 Shares holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 17.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGYF by 6.99% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 91K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing a decrease of 65.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGYF by 32.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,245K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,230K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGYF by 6.53% over the last quarter.

CALAMOS INVESTMENT TRUST holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 102.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGYF by 52.52% over the last quarter.

