Whitbread (WTBCF) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Whitbread said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.50 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on July 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $30.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.32%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitbread. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTBCF is 0.02%, an increase of 3.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 7K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.83% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Whitbread is 41.06. The forecasts range from a low of 26.57 to a high of $50.84. The average price target represents an increase of 36.83% from its latest reported closing price of 30.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Whitbread is 2,560MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Allocation Portfolio holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Index Portfolio holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTBCF by 4.49% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Global Stock Portfolio holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.