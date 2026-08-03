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Whirlpool Corporation Q2 Earnings Rise

August 03, 2026 — 05:35 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) on Monday reported higher net earnings in the second quarter of 2026, while first-half results declined sharply as revenue fell year over year.

For the second quarter, net sales decreased to $3.52 billion from $3.77 billion a year earlier. Net earnings increased to $88 million from $65 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share were $1.15, compared with $1.17 a year earlier.

For the first half of 2026, net sales declined to $6.79 billion from $7.39 billion in the same period last year. Net earnings attributable to Whirlpool shareholders fell to $6 million from $137 million a year earlier. After preferred stock dividends, the company reported a net loss of $11 million, compared with net earnings of $137 million in the prior-year period. Loss per share was $0.17, compared with diluted earnings per share of $2.45 a year ago.

For full-year 2026, Whirlpool expects net sales of about $15.0 billion, EPS of $2.25 to $2.75, ongoing EPS of $2.50 to $3.00, free cash flow of more than $300 million, and an ongoing EBIT margin of about 4.0 percent.

WHR is currently trading after hours at $38.00 down $1.21 or 3.09 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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