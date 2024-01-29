Whirlpool Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Whirlpool Corp. (WHR):

Earnings: $491 million in Q4 vs. -$1.61 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $8.90 in Q4 vs. -$29.35 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Whirlpool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.85 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $3.56 per share Revenue: $5.09 billion in Q4 vs. $4.92 billion in the same period last year.

