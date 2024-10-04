Where Healthcare Is Least Accessible In The U.S., Ranked

Accessing affordable healthcare is a challenge for Americans nationwide, as a recent survey from Gallup and West Health found that just over half (55%) of U.S. adults can access and afford quality healthcare when needed.

In some states, accessing healthcare may be more challenging than in others due to high costs, a lack of health insurance coverage and a shortage of healthcare providers.

To determine where healthcare is least accessible, Forbes Advisor compared all 50 states across 14 key metrics.

Top 10 States Where Healthcare Is Least Accessible

1. Utah

Utah’s score: 100 out of 100

Utah tops our list as the worst state for healthcare access due to its lack of resources, including low numbers of qualified healthcare professionals and an insufficient number of hospital beds.

Utah employers also cover the second-lowest percentage of employee’s annual health insurance premiums (74% for employees with single coverage).

Additionally, the Beehive State has the:

Third-lowest number of primary care physicians per 10,000 residents (11.26).

Third-lowest number of hospital beds per 1,000 residents (1.7).

Fourth-lowest number of nurse practitioners per 10,000 residents (3.88).

Eighth-lowest number of physician assistants per 10,000 residents (2.22).

Eighth-lowest number of critical care nurses and certified registered nurse anesthetists per 10,000 adults (1.37).

2. Nevada

Nevada’s score: 93.08 out of 100

Nevada lacks an adequate number of primary care physicians to support its population, and a large percentage of residents are uninsured.

The Silver State has the:

Fewest primary care physicians in the nation per 10,000 residents (10.4).

Second-lowest number of critical care nurses and certified registered nurse anesthetists per 10,000 adults (0.9).

Third-lowest number of specialist physicians per 10,000 residents (10.79).

Fourth-lowest number of community health centers per 100,000 residents (0.25).

Sixth-highest percentage of residents who lack health insurance coverage (11.1%).

Sixth-highest percentage of residents who chose not to see a doctor due to cost (12.9%).

3. Texas

Texas’ score: 92.15 out of 100

The Lone Star State has the highest percentage of residents lacking health insurance coverage (16.6%) and the highest percentage of people who were unable to afford a visit to the doctor (16%).

Texas also stands out as the state with the:

Second-lowest number of community health centers per 100,000 residents (0.24).

Fourth-lowest number of primary care physicians per 10,000 residents (11.46).

Sixth-highest average deductible for employees with single coverage through employer-provided health insurance ($2,282 annually).

10th-lowest number of specialist physicians per 10,000 residents (13).

4. Arizona

Arizona’s score: 92.11 out of 100

Access to qualified healthcare professionals in Arizona is limited, often leading to unmet medical needs for residents.

The Grand Canyon State has the:

Sixth-lowest number of primary care physicians per 10,000 residents (12.24).

Eighth-lowest percentage of need met in primary care provider shortage areas (35%).

Ninth-highest percentage of residents who lack health insurance coverage (10.3%).

10th-lowest number of nurse practitioners per 10,000 residents (5.06).

10th-lowest number of critical care nurses and certified registered nurse anesthetists per 10,000 adults (1.46).

10th-lowest number of community health centers per 100,000 residents (0.31).

5. Georgia

Georgia’s score: ​​88.52 out of 100

Georgia’s population has the second highest percentage of people who don’t have health insurance, accompanied by a high number of residents who cannot afford a visit to the doctor.

The Peach State has the:

Second-highest percentage of residents who lack health insurance coverage (11.7%).

Second-highest percentage of residents who chose not to see a doctor due to cost (15.2%).

Eighth-highest average deductible for employees with single coverage through employer-provided health insurance ($2,269 annually).

11th-lowest number of community health centers per 100,000 residents (0.32).

6. South Carolina

South Carolina’s score: 83.29 out of 100

The Palmetto State has a significant need for qualified healthcare professionals to make healthcare more accessible to residents.

South Carolina stands out as the state with the:

Second-lowest number of nurse practitioners per 10,000 residents (3.5).

Fifth-lowest number of physician assistants per 10,000 residents (1.65).

Ninth-highest percentage of residents who chose not to see a doctor due to cost (12.4%).

10th-lowest number of primary care physicians per 10,000 residents (12.94).

South Carolina employers also cover the sixth-lowest percentage of employees’ annual health insurance premiums (76% for employees with single coverage).

7. Indiana

Indiana’s score: 79.16 out of 100

Indiana has a need for more qualified healthcare professionals to make healthcare more affordable and accessible for its population.

The Hoosier State has the:

Fifth-lowest number of critical care nurses and certified registered nurse anesthetists per 10,000 adults (1.29).

Seventh-highest average deductible for employees with single coverage through employer-provided health insurance ($2,277 annually).

Ninth-lowest number of physician assistants per 10,000 residents (2.23).

Ninth-lowest number of nurse practitioners per 10,000 residents (5.01).

11th-lowest number of primary care physicians per 10,000 residents (13.03).

8. Wyoming

Wyoming’s score: 78.06 out of 100

A large number of residents in Wyoming don’t have health insurance, and those who get insurance through their job have high premiums.

Wyoming stands out as the state with the:

Fourth-highest percentage of residents who lack health insurance coverage (11.5%).

Fourth-lowest number of specialist physicians per 10,000 residents (11.66).

Fourth-lowest number of critical care physicians per 10,000 adults (0.34).

Sixth-lowest number of nurse practitioners per 10,000 residents (4.54).

Seventh-lowest number of physician assistants per 10,000 residents (2.16).

Seventh-highest average premium for employees with single coverage through employer-provided health insurance ($1,888 annually).

Additionally, Wyoming employers cover the sixth-lowest percentage of employees’ health insurance premiums (76% for employees with single coverage).

9. Idaho

Idaho’s score: 75.23 out of 100

The Gem State has the greatest need for specialist physicians and critical care physicians in the nation.

Idaho has the:

Fewest specialist physicians per 10,000 residents (8.84).

Lowest number of critical care physicians per 10,000 adults (0.27).

Second-lowest number of primary care physicians per 10,000 residents (10.75).

Sixth-lowest number of hospital beds per 1,000 residents (1.85).

10. North Carolina

North Carolina’s score: 71.90 out of 100

North Carolina has a strong need for more qualified healthcare professionals.

The Tar Heel State has the:

Fifth-lowest number of nurse practitioners per 10,000 residents (4.3).

Eighth-highest average premium for employees with single coverage through employer-provided health insurance ($1,847 annually).

10th-highest percentage of residents who lack health insurance coverage (9.3%).

10th-highest average deductible for employees with single coverage through employer-provided health insurance ($2,247 annually).

North Carolina employers also cover the sixth-lowest percentage of employees’ annual health insurance premiums (76% for employees with single coverage).

How Health Insurance Can Increase Healthcare Access

Without health insurance, it’s difficult to afford the critical health care services you may need, like treatments or medications for chronic illnesses. Having the best health insurance can increase access to and reduce the cost of essential healthcare you need.

For example, uninsured adults are less likely than those with health coverage to receive preventive and screening services on a timely basis and are less likely to have a primary healthcare provider.

When searching for health insurance coverage, you should consider:

What the plan covers: Get acquainted with what your policy covers to avoid financial surprises in the event of an injury or illness. You can do this by reviewing your summary of benefits coverage or contacting the insurance company directly. Understand what’s in-network, what preventive care is covered and how much your plan will pay for prescriptions.

Get acquainted with what your policy covers to avoid financial surprises in the event of an injury or illness. You can do this by reviewing your summary of benefits coverage or contacting the insurance company directly. Understand what’s in-network, what preventive care is covered and how much your plan will pay for prescriptions. All associated costs of the plan: Health insurance costs include your monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs, including copays, coinsurance and deductibles. You’ll want to research and understand all of these expenses when comparing health insurance quotes.

Health insurance costs include your monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs, including copays, coinsurance and deductibles. You’ll want to research and understand all of these expenses when comparing health insurance quotes. The plan’s prescription drug coverage: Covered medications and copays can vary by plan, so it’s crucial to check the plan’s formulary, or list of prescription drugs that are covered by the plan before selecting a potential plan. This is especially important if you're already taking medications.

By doing your due diligence and thoroughly researching each plan, it’s possible to find affordable health insurance that meets your needs.

Methodology

To determine where healthcare is least accessible, Forbes Advisor compared all 50 states across the following 14 metrics:

Number of hospital beds per 1,000 residents: 12% of score. Data comes from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), 2022.

12% of score. Data comes from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), 2022. Number of primary care physicians per 10,000 residents: 12% of score. Data comes from KFF, 2024.

12% of score. Data comes from KFF, 2024. Number of specialist physicians per 10,000 residents: 12% of score. Data comes from KFF, 2024.

12% of score. Data comes from KFF, 2024. Number of nurse practitioners per 10,000 residents: 8% of score. Data comes from KFF, 2024.

8% of score. Data comes from KFF, 2024. Number of physician assistants per 10,000 residents: 8% of score. Data comes from KFF, 2024.

8% of score. Data comes from KFF, 2024. Percentage of need met in primary care provider shortage areas (HPSAs): 8% of score. Data comes from KFF, 2024.

8% of score. Data comes from KFF, 2024. Percentage of residents who lack health insurance coverage: 6% of score. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 1-year American Community Survey.

6% of score. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 1-year American Community Survey. Number of community health centers per 100,000 residents: 6% of score. Data comes from KFF, 2022.

6% of score. Data comes from KFF, 2022. Average annual premium for employees with single coverage through employer-provided health insurance: 5% of score. Data comes from KFF, 2022.

5% of score. Data comes from KFF, 2022. Percentage of annual health insurance premium covered by employers for employees with single coverage: 5% of score. Data comes from KFF, 2022.

5% of score. Data comes from KFF, 2022. Average annual deductible for employees with single coverage through employer-provided health insurance: 5% of score. Data comes from KFF, 2022.

5% of score. Data comes from KFF, 2022. Percentage of residents who chose not to see a doctor at some point in the past 12 months due to cost: 5% of score. Data comes from The CDC’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS). For this metric, we took a three-year average, using data from 2020 to 2022.

5% of score. Data comes from The CDC’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS). For this metric, we took a three-year average, using data from 2020 to 2022. Number of critical care physicians per 10,000 adults: 4% of score. This metric includes physicians who have completed a formal fellowship in critical care medicine. Data comes from KFF, 2020.

4% of score. This metric includes physicians who have completed a formal fellowship in critical care medicine. Data comes from KFF, 2020. Number of critical care nurses and CRNAs per 10,000 adults: 4% of score. This metric includes certified registered nurse anesthetists and nurses specifically trained in critical care. Data comes from KFF, 2020.

State population data comes from The U.S. Census Bureau, 2023.

