Where Encompass Health Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Encompass Health and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $129.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $122.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.38% increase from the previous average price target of $117.17.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Encompass Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Knight Keybanc Raises Overweight $135.00 $122.00 Andrew Mok UBS Raises Buy $130.00 $117.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $125.00 $110.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $135.00 $116.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Raises Overweight $122.00 $120.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $129.00 $118.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Encompass Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Encompass Health's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Encompass Health Corp provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States through a network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Inpatient rehabilitation contributes the majority of the firm's revenue and provides specialized rehabilitative treatment through a network of inpatient hospitals. These hospitals are concentrated in the eastern half of the United States and Texas.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Encompass Health displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.59%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Encompass Health's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.41%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Encompass Health's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.17%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Encompass Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Encompass Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.25, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

