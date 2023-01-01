Where Does Tesla Stock Go in 2023?

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had a rough time on the stock market in 2022, and the pressure keeps building. Competitors are getting better, consumers have less money to spend on vehicles, and Elon Musk is distracted by Twitter. In the video below, Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss where the company is going in 2023.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Dec. 20, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 1, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors and has the following options: long March 2023 $250 puts on Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Volkswagen Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.