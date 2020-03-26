When Do U.S. Stocks Get a Green Light?

A swift global coronavirus pandemic has caused the fastest U.S. stock market sell-off ever and opened up a new, nimble stock strategist game. How low can the stock market go, and how cloudy can the outlook become? Hopefully, Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, can provide some answers. He joins me by phone now.

1. Since this whole situation is constantly evolving, is there any way to even answer this definitively?

2. In a conference call that you & I were on about a week ago, you to my surprise, said the market is where it should be from a technical standpoint. Do you still feel that way?

3. So, are large cap stocks cheap at this point or just confusing investors because they may go even lower than where they are now?

4. What’s actually driving the stock market now?

5. Will this coronavirus tip the world economy into recession as countries around the globe go into lockdown to contain the outbreak?

6. Is there a way at this point to estimate the global loss due to this pandemic?

7. What has to happen for U.S. businesses to feel safe to begin normalizing economic activity?

8. Have you put a percentage on the GDP contraction you’re looking for going forward?

9. What do you see as the damage to corporate earnings from this?

10. There are still stocks on your radar though. They include, Microsoft (MSFT), SAP (SAP) and Regeneron (REGN).

Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on this global pandemic and its financial impact. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.