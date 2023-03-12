Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals said on March 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 24, 2023 will receive the payment on April 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $40.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.99%, the lowest has been 1.07%, and the highest has been 3.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.48% Downside

As of March 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wheaton Precious Metals is $40.28. The forecasts range from a low of $32.77 to a high of $53.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.48% from its latest reported closing price of $40.47.

The projected annual revenue for Wheaton Precious Metals is $1,172MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 772 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wheaton Precious Metals. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 9.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPM is 0.45%, a decrease of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.46% to 350,270K shares. The put/call ratio of WPM is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 30,971K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,746K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 15.50% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 20,793K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,080K shares, representing an increase of 8.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 14.26% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 20,234K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,403K shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 15.14% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 18,137K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,350K shares, representing an increase of 9.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 4.99% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 13,795K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a multinational precious metals streaming company. It produces over 26 million ounces and sells over 29 million ounces of silver mined by other companies as a by-product of their main operations.

