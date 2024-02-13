News & Insights

Markets
WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Stock Getting Very Oversold

February 13, 2024 — 12:29 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $43.31 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, the RSI reading has hit 29.0 — by comparison, the universe of metals and mining stocks covered by Metals Channel currently has an average RSI of 41.6, the RSI of Spot Gold is at 5.4, and the RSI of Spot Silver is presently 12.7. A bullish investor could look at WPM's 29.0 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), WPM's low point in its 52 week range is $38.3738 per share, with $52.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.63. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp 1 Year Performance Chart

Click here to find out what 9 other oversold metals stocks you need to know about »

Also see:
 Quest Diagnostics YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of ZIVO
 WEN Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksCommodities
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.