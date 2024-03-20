Wheat Weakening into Wednesday

Wheat futures are starting Wednesday with 6 to 9 cent pullbacks across the U.S. classes. Wheat followed the Monday bounce with another 4 to 10 cent gains on Tuesday. Chicago futures ended the day 1.4% to 1.8% in the black as Dec SRW closed +$6. KC wheat was 1.3% to 1.6% higher with gains of as much as 9 cents. Dec HRW is also back above the $6 mark. Spring wheat prices were 4 ½ to 5 cents higher across the front months.

Egypt’s GASC issued an international wheat tender with results expected later today.

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture is seeking 119,000 MT of food-quality wheat from the US, Canada, or Australia in a routine weekly tender. Results are expected late today or Thursday.

Some state crop ratings were released on Monday afternoon, showing improvement for much of HRW country. Kansas ratings were up 2% to 55% gd/ex or +3 points at 347 on the Brugler500 index. Texas ratings improved 16 points to 329 on the Brugler500, or a 2% better gd/ex score at 48%.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry reported grain shipments totaled 32.4 MMT, including 12.9 MMT of wheat, for the season-to-date. That is 9.4% below last year, though wheat exports remain 5% above last year’s pace.

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.52 1/2, up 9 3/4 cents, currently down 9 cents

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.67 1/4, up 9 3/4 cents, currently down 8 1/2 cents

May 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.82 3/4, up 9 cents, currently down 8 1/2 cents

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.75 1/2, up 8 cents, currently down 7 3/4 cents

May 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.55 3/4, up 5 cents, currently down 6 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

