Wheat Ticking Higher on Thursday Morning

The wheat complex is trading with gains across the three exchanges so far on Thursday morning. Wheat pulled back from the recent strength on Wednesday, with contracts down across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures saw weakness on the session, with contracts down 11 to 13 cents. KC HRW futures posted losses of 13 to 14 cent on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat was also heading lower, with losses of 7 to 8 cents.

Snow fall across parts of the central Plains on Tuesday is easing some concerns with the sub zero temps this week.

Texas released their state Crop Progress report on Monday, showing 33% of the crop in gd/ex conditions, a 3% reduction from last week. The Brugler500 index rating was down 9 points to 300.

Taiwan importers purchased a total of 102,450 MT US wheat in their tender on Thursday morning. Japan’s weekly tender saw purchases of 96,160 MT of wheat on Thursday from the US. Canada, and Australia, with 34,890 MT US specific.

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.92, down 12 3/4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

May 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.06 1/2, down 11 1/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.13 3/4, down 13 1/2 cents, currently up 3 3/4 cents

May 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.26 1/4, down 13 cents, currently up 3 cents

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.33 1/2, down 7 1/2 cents, currently up 7 cents

May 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.48 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents, currently up 7 cents

