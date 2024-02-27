Wheat Staying Firm at Midday

Front month wheat futures are trading with 7 to 8 ¾ cent gains so far through midday in Chicago. The Hard Red Winter wheat futures are up by as much as 10 ¾ cents so far. Spring wheat prices are sitting 5 to 6 ¼ cents higher.

Wire sources had South Korea as buying 172.3k MT of wheat from U.S., Canada, from Australia.

Weekly Crop Progress updates showed winter wheat ratings were 46% G/E in TX for a 328 Brugler500 Score on 2/25. That was up from 319 last week. Winter wheat was also reported at 8% headed. In KS, winter wheat conditions improved 3 points on the Brugler500 to 346 vs their Jan update. Conditions in NE fell from a 372 Brugler500 score in the Jan update to 363 in the Feb update. The monthly update showed IL winter wheat scored a 378 on the Brugler500 scale, compared to 387 in the last update.

USDA’s Export Inspections report had 481,999 MT of wheat shipments for the week that ended 2/22. That was up from 420k MT the week prior, but was down 171.3k MT from the same week last year. HRS shipments led the way with 224.5k MT of the total, with SRW making up 139.4k MT. USDA added 38k MT of HRW shipments reported late, which left the all wheat season total at 12.6 MMT through 2/22. That remains 2.7 MMT behind last year’s export pace.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.85 3/4, up 8 1/2 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.83 3/4, up 9 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.95, up 11 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.54 1/4, up 6 cents,

