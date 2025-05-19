Stocks

Wheat Starting the Week with Gains

May 19, 2025 — 11:46 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat market is trading with gains across all three markets at midday. Chicago SRW futures are up 1 to 2 cents. Kansas City HRW contracts are 4 to 5 cents in the green. Minneapolis spring wheat futures are 8 to 9 cents higher.

Export Inspections data showed a total of 423,785 MT (15.57 mbu) of wheat shipped during the week of May 15. That was an increase of 4.59% from the previous week and 85.06% above the same week last year. Japan was the largest destination of 123,562 MT, with 72,551 MT headed to Mexico. Marketing year exports have totaled 20.702 MMT (760.7 mbu) since June 1, which is 15.69% above the same period last year. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Weekly Crop Progress data is expected to show the winter wheat crop ratings steady with last week at 54%. 

The weekly Commitment of Traders data released on Friday afternoon showed money managers in Chicago wheat futures and options increasing their net short position by 13,161 contracts as of May 13th. Their new net short position was at 126,895 contracts by Tuesday, the largest in nearly two years. In Kansas City wheat, they extended their new record net short position by 8,559 contracts to 80,799 contracts.

South Korean mills purchased 50,000 MT of US wheat overnight. Saudi Arabia purchased a total of 621,000 MT of wheat in a tender.

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.26 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.41, up 2 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.21 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.35 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.82 1/4, up 9 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.96, up 8 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.