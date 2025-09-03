Wheat Showing Mixed Trade Early on Wednesday

Wheat is mixed across the three markets on Wednesday, with KC trying to lead the three higher. The wheat complex held losses across the three exchanges on Tuesday. CBT soft red wheat futures were down 5 to 6 cents. Preliminary open interest was up 9,734 contracts on Tuesday. The CBOT showed 34 deliveries issued for September wheat overnight. KC HRW futures were 8 to 10 cents lower on the Tuesday session. Preliminary open interest was up 4,763 contracts on Tuesday. There were another 18 deliveries issued against September KC wheat. MPLS spring wheat was 5 to 6 cents lower at the close.

The weekly Crop Progress report indicated 72% of the spring wheat crop was harvested by Sunday, 1 percentage point above normal. Winter wheat harvest was removed this week, with the crop’s planting progress for the 2026 crop expected next week.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Tuesday morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 802,780 MT (29.497 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week of 8/28. That was up 38.82% above the same week last year but 21.32% below the week prior. Mexico was the largest buyer of 155,283 MT, with 74,956 MT shipped to Japan and 67,024 MT to Vietnam. Marketing year shipments are now at 6.639 MMT (243.96 bbu), which is 14.54% above the same period last year.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.13, down 5 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.28 1/4, down 6 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $4.83 1/4, down 9 1/2 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.11 1/4, down 8 1/2 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.54 1/4, down 5 cents, currently up 1 cent

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.74 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents, currently down 3 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.