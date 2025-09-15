Stocks

Wheat Settles Monday Mixed

September 15, 2025 — 07:44 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

The wheat market ended the Monday session on a mixed note. CBT soft red wheat futures were the strongest of the three markets, up 1 to 2 cents. KC HRW futures were fractionally lower to close out the session. MPLS spring wheat posted steady to 1 ¼ cent higher trade across the front months on the session. 

Crop Progress data from NASS showed the US spring wheat crop at 94% harvested, which is 2% faster than normal. The winter wheat crop was listed at 11% planted, vs. the 13% 5-year average pace.

USDA tallied wheat export shipments at 775,073 MT (27.479 mbu) during the week ending on September 11. That was 80.6% above last week and 31.34% larger than the same week last year. Mexico was the destination of 202,728 MT, with 162,277 MT headed to Indonesia, and 100,712 MT to South Korea. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 7.855 MT, which is now 12.09% above the same period last year. 

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.25, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.42 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.14, down 3/4 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.34 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.72 3/4, unch,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.93 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

