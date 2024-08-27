Wheat Rallying on Tuesday

Wheat is posting some Turnaround Tuesday gains at midday. Chicago SRW futures are up 9 to 10 cents so far on the day. KC HRW is 9 to 15 cents higher in the front months. MPLS spring wheat is 5 to 7 ¼ cents higher in the nearbys.

The weekly Crop Progress report showed the spring wheat down 2 percentage points from the 5-year average at 51% harvested. Condition ratings were down 4% to 69% in the good or excellent categories. The Brugler500 index was down 10 on the week at 369.

EU soft wheat exports have totaled 3.93 MMT since July 1 and through August 23, down nearly 1.1 MMT from the same period last year.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.07, up 9 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.34 3/4, up 9 3/4 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.39 3/4, up 14 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.46 1/2, up 9 1/4 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat is at $5.47, up 5 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat is at $5.75 1/4, up 7 1/4 cents,

