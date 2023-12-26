Wheat Rallying Through Midday

Tuesday’s wheat market is rallying 20 cents across the domestic classes. SRW is up by 2.8% to 3.7% so far. HRW wheat futures are gaining 3.2% to 3.9% across the front months. Midday spring wheat prices are 2.4% higher. CME data showed 54k Jan SRW options were dropped on Friday leaving the put/call ratio for remaining SRW options at 0.568:1 with 193k options open across in total.

The weekly Export Inspections data from USDA showed 428k MT of wheat was shipped during the week that ended 12/21. That was up from 285k MT last week and was above the same week last year. HRW shipments were the largest contributor, with 142k MT, HRS added 129k MT to the total, and 38.5k MT were SRW. USDA also removed 23k MT of wheat shipments to Italy, for an updated yearly total of 9.33 MMT.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.38 1/4, up 22 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.48, up 20 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat is at $6.46, up 23 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat is at $7.30 3/4, up 16 1/2 cents,

