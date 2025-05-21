Wheat Pulls Back from Highs, Still Posts Gains

The wheat complex closed out the Wednesday session with gains across the three exchanges, fading from off the midday highs. Chicago SRW futures were 3 to 4 cents in the green. The Kansas City HRW market posted 4 to 5 cent gains. Minneapolis spring wheat futures were up 6 to 7 cents.

The next week shows limited precip for much of the western part of the Southern Plains, with some SRW areas looking to see a wetter pattern.

Export Sales data released on Thursday morning is expected to show 2024/25 wheat business in a range of net reductions of 200,000 MT and sales of 100,000 MT. New crop wheat sales are seen between 300,000 to 700,000 MT.

SovEcon estimates the 2025 Russian wheat crop at 81 MMT, which is 1.3 MMT above the previous estimate but shy of the 82.6 MMT number for the year prior. USDA is at 83 MMT.

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.49 1/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.63 3/4, up 4 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.40 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.54 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.04 1/4, up 6 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.17, up 6 3/4 cents,

