Wheat Pulls Back After Hitting 10-Month High

May 22, 2024 — 02:38 pm EDT

The wheat complex is pulling back at midday despite early strength. Chicago contracts hit a 10-month high in the front month continuation chart overnight, but are now down 1 to 2 cents. Kansas City futures are still being held up with drier crop prospects over the next week, up fractionally to 2 cents. MPLS spring wheat are trading with 1 to 2 cent losses.  

All wheat export sales for the 23/24 MY are expected to be between net reductions of 100,000 MT to net sales of 100,000 MT in the week of 5/16 as we get set to round out the MY. Sales for the 24/25 crop are seen ranging from 200,000-650,000 MT.

The 7-day outlook from NOAA shows much of the Southern Plains expected to remain dry for the next week, with a good part of the SRW country receiving 1-3 inches. 

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.95 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $7.15, down 2 1/2 cents,

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.02 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.16 1/2, up 1/4 cent,

Jul 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $7.36 3/4, down 2 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $7.47, down 1 1/4 cents,

