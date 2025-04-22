Stocks

Wheat Posts Weakness on Tuesday

April 22, 2025 — 11:51 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex was weaker across the three market on Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures posted 2 to 3 cent losses on the day. Kansas City HRW contracts slipped 4 to 6 cents into the close.  MPLS spring wheat was 3 to 5cents in the red on the session.

Monday’s Crop Progress report showed a total of 17% of the spring wheat crop planted, ahead of the 12% 5-year average pace. Just MN and WA were reported below average. Emergence was tallied at 2%, matching normal.The US winter wheat crop was listed at 15% headed as of April 20, 2 percentage points ahead of normal. Winter wheat ratings were down 2% to 45% good/excellent, as the Brugler500 index was down 4 points to 325.  By state, IL was down 21 points, with CO falling 13, SD dropping 11, KS down 9 and OK 7 points lower. Improvement was seen in TX (+14), with MO and MT up 12. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

EU Commission data showed a total of 16.76 MMT of soft wheat imports from July 1 to April 20, well above the 14.9 MMT from last year.

May 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.35 1/2, down 3 cents,

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.50 1/4, down 2 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.46, down 4 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.58 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.95 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.10 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.