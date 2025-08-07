Wheat Posts Thursday Strength

The wheat complex saw some double digit gains on Thursday, as a majority of the three exchanges were higher. KC HRW posted a 9 to 10 cent gain across most nearby contracts at the final bell. CBT futures were 9 to 10 cents higher in the front months as well. MPLS spring wheat saw more marginal gains, with contracts up 2 to 5 cents.

USDA showed a total of 737,831 MT of wheat sold in the week ending on July 31, with a heavy focus on HRW (414,312 MT). That exceeded analysts’ estimates and was a MY high. The largest buyer was Nigeria of 185,900 MT, with 165,000 MT sold to Bangladesh and 105,900 MT to Mexico.

Another South Korean importer purchased 65,000 MT of wheat in a tender overnight, with the expected origin to be the US. Expana (previously Strategie Grains) estimates the EU wheat crop at 132.8 MMT, which is up 2.1 MMT from their pervious number.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.18 1/4, up 9 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.39, up 9 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.21 1/2, up 10 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.41 3/4, up 9 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.74, up 5 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.95, up 2 3/4 cents,

