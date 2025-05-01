Wheat Posts Mixed Action on Thursday

The wheat complex was mixed on Thursday, with contracts on either side of unch across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures posted fractional to 2 ¼ cent gains. Kansas City HRW contracts were down 2 to 3 cents, as nearby May was up 1 ¾ cents. MPLS spring wheat closed with contracts down 1 to 2 cents and May up 2 ½ cents.

A wetter forecast for part of HRW and SRW country is keeping a lid on much upward movement.

Export Sales data was tallied at 75,005 MT for the week of 4/24, back up from the week prior’s net reduction. Thailand was the buyer of 58,000 MT, with 39,000 MT sold to Nigeria. New crop sales were tallied at 238,300 MT, in the middle of the expected 100,000 to 400,000 MT range. South Korea was the buyer of 58,000 MT with 49,600 MT sold to unknown.

A total of 229.62 mbu of wheat was ground for flour in the January-March period, which was up 3 mbu from a year ago.

May 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.15 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.31, up 1/4 cent,

May 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.16, up 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.27 1/2, down 2 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.16 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.95 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

