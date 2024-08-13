Wheat Posting Mixed Trade on Tuesday

Wheat futures are showing mixed action at midday, with Chicago the weakness down 5 to 6 cents. Kansas City HRW contracts are showing fractional to 1 ½ cent gains. MPLS spring wheat futures are up 1 to 3 cents at midday.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed the winter wheat harvest a 93% complete and 2% faster than the 5-year average pace for August 11. The spring wheat harvest was picking up pace, now at 18% finished by Sunday lagging normal by 3%. Condition ratings were down 2% to 72%, as the Brugler500 index slipped just 1 point to 379.

USDA’s Crop Production report from Monday showed winter wheat yield at 53.2 bpa, with record yields reported out of several norther states: OR, MT, SD, MI and WI. The national spring wheat yield was a record, 52.6 bpa, though it NASS did reduce it by 0.9% from July. Both ND and MN yield were tallied at a record.

Egypt’s GASC purchased just 280,000 MT of wheat in their tender on Monday, with the origins split by 180,000 MT of Ukrainian and 100,000 MT Bulgarian wheat. They are reportedly negotiating a large direct purchase of wheat outside of Monday’s tender.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.31 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.54 3/4, down 5 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.49 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.64, up 1/2 cent,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat is at $5.95 1/4, up 3 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.13 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.