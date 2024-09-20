Wheat Posting Mixed Midday Action

The wheat complex is trading with mixed feelings across the three markets at Friday’s midday.Chicago SRW futures are up 2 to 3 cents so far on the day. KC HRW are trading with fractional losses across the nearbys. MPLS spring wheat is trading with 2 to 3 cent gains.

Thursday morning’s Export Sales report showed all export commitments for wheat are now 11.093 MMT, which is 28% above the same time last year and a 4-year high. That is 49% of the USDA export projection, with the 5-year average pace at 52%.

Ukraine’s ag ministry pegs the 2024/25 winter wheat planted area dripping 4.5% from their previous number to 11.07 million acres.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.68 1/2, up 3 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.87 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.64, down 1/2 cent,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.78, down 1/4 cent,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.09 3/4, up 2 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.32 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

