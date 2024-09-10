News & Insights

Wheat Posting Midday Gains

September 10, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Wheat is a bright spot for the grain bulls on Tuesday with gains across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures are up 5 to 7 cents. KC HRW is 5 to 8 cents higher. MPLS spring wheat is 5 to 8 cents in the green. There were no deliveries issued for Chicago wheat overnight, with 5 delivery notices for September KC wheat. 

Wheat production data will likely remain unchanged this month, as USDA waits for the Small Grains Summary report due at the end of the month. However, the WAOB will update the demand side of the balance sheets with any adjustments they deem necessary. The average of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg shows a slight 6 mbu cut to 822 mbu for US wheat ending stocks

NASS pegged the spring wheat crop at 85% harvested, which was above the 83% average. The winter wheat crop was 6% planted, matching the 5-year average.

The EU Commission estimates the marketing year (starting July 1) soft wheat exports from the EU totaling 4.82 MMT through 9/8, a drop from the 6.25 MMT in the year prior. 

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.54 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.74 1/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.74 3/4, up 5 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.83 1/2, up 7 3/4 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.79, down 6 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.12 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

