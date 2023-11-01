News & Insights

Wheat Mostly Gains on Wednesday

November 01, 2023 — 06:11 pm EDT

The midweek trade ended with gains for the winter wheats, while MGE futures were fractionally mixed at the close. CBT SRW futures were up by 3 to 4 ½ cents higher on Wednesday. KC HRW futures led the move higher with 7 ¾ to 10 ¾ cents higher on the session. 

Data from the European Commission had the EU’s wheat export at 9.6 MMT for the season through 10/29. That trails last year’s pace by 24%. 

The Russian Ag Ministry will reduce the wheat export duty to 4,923 rubles/MT – from 5,298 previously. 

Wire sources show Bangladesh is tendering for 50k MT of milling wheat. Jordan issued a 120k MT wheat tender. Japan issued a regular wheat tender, seeking 113,506 MT from the U.S., Canada, and Australia. 

 

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.61 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.89 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  was $4.78 3/4, up 1 7/8 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.40, up 10 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat  was $5.67 3/8, up 3/4 cent,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat  closed at $7.09, down 1/4 cent,

