Wheat Mixed at Midday Following Solid Export Sales

July 24, 2025 — 09:53 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is trading mixed across the three markets on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures are steady to a penny lower so far. KC contracts are up 2 to 3 ½ cents at midday. MPLS spring wheat is holding onto losses with contracts down 2 to 3 cents.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed a marketing year high 712,179 MT in wheat sales for the week that ended on July 17, which exceeded the 250,000 and 500,000 MT estimates. That was 44.06% above the week prior and more than double the same week last year. 

Day 2 of the spring wheat tour estimated the north central and north west area of North Dakota at 47.1 bpa, which is below the 53.7 bpa average for the same region last year, but above the 42.5 bps 5-year average. 

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.40 1/2, unch,

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.60 1/4, down 1 cent,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.27, up 3 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.48 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.85 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.07 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

