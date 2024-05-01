News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Lower on the Midweek Session

May 01, 2024 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The wheat market is trading lower on Wednesday. Kansas City is leading the way with losses of 6 to 8 cents cents and in delivery May down 1 ¾.  Chicago contracts are down 4 to 6 cents across the nearbys. MPLS spring wheat is steady to 2 ½ cents lower across the board.

Delivery notices vs. May CBT wheat slowed down, to 678 contracts, of which Dorman Trading customers stopped 617.  There were again zero deliveries against KC May. 

The 7-day QPF from NOAA shows some precip making its way further into some western portions of the Plains that have thus far remained dry. 

The weekly Export Sales report will be release on Thursday morning, with traders expecting a range of net reductions of 100,000 MT to net sales fo 100,000 MT for old crop. In the week that ended on 4/25, new crop sales are estimated in a range of 200,000 to 600,000 MT. 

May 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.79, down 6 cents,

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.99, down 4 1/4 cents,

May 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.21, down 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.28 1/4, down 7 cents,

Jul 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $7.03 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.